Malta guard Mikela Riolo’s side Magec Tias have secured themselves for another season in the Spanish Lega Femenina 2 after steering away from the drop with an 82-58 blow-out win over AD Cortegada on Saturday.

The side has struggled throughout the season, with COVID-19 playing its part, as well a losing streak that saw former head coach Aday Villalba step down and was eventually replaced by Leocadio Perez.

