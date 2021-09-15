German police say 30 people were injured, two seriously, after rival sets of football fans rioted following a heated fourth-tier football match between Preussen Muenster and Rot-Weiss Essen.

Essen sealed a 3-2 away win with a late goal on Tuesday evening and trouble, which had already been brewing in the Muenster stadium, got out of hand when rival fans clashed on streets near the ground.

Police say that of the 30 reported injuries, 24 people were treated in or around the stadium, four were taken to hospital and two received emergency care.

Several stadium stewards were among the casualties, as was a pensioner, who was badly hurt after being pushed off stairs in the stadium when away fans charged.

