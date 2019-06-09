That ugly planned eyesore, the multi-storey gargantuan tower-plus-hotel in Pembroke, is to be no more.

Millionaires are going to have to mix with us mere mortals after all because, halleluiah, the €300 million project of bling-bling rooms with the view of trashy Paceville has been halted.

In court this week, Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti ruled null the approval of that repulsive concrete blob by the Planning Authority last September. The project, let’s recall, was approved by 10 votes to four, despite the board having received a record number of objections. By record, I don’t mean a hundred, nor a thousand complaints, but 4,500 of them (insert multiple exclamation marks).

The main objection was that the land on which the development was going to be built – the size of three football pitches – was public land in a prime location. Land which belonged to us, the general public, was given by the government to the db company (owned by developer Silvio Debono, a politicians’ ‘friend’) for the pathetic sum of €15 million. We, the taxpayers, got €15 million in our coffers, and lost the land to a project from which the owner was going to rake in billions.

The bulk of the other objections came from the residents in the area who were going to have to live literally in the gigantic shadow of this monstrosity, looked down upon by the millionaires as they clinked their champagne glasses and admired the grand view of St George’s artificial beach while foreign students alternatively skinny dipped or threw up the night’s booze.

The 4,500 objections were not enough though, and because money talks, the project was voted through. Then, thanks to The Shift News, we got to know that there was something amiss in that September planning voting. It turned out that one of the Planning Board members who voted in favour of the project was a certain Matthew Pace connected to Remax real estate company – one of the agencies promoting the sale of the millionaires’ club project. Clearly Pace voted with his eyes in the shape of dollar signs.

It is increasingly becoming clear that it’s the citizens who have to put the pressure to save our most precious things: our homes and our land

Based on this blatant, shameless conflict of interest, three local councils, various NGOs and residents passed the kitty round and collected enough money to appeal the decision. The court last week ruled in their favour and their lawyer, Claire Bonello, described it as a “huge” victory.

She’s right. It’s a huge victory for civil society. In a country with a cowboy government and a navel-gazing opposition, it is increasingly becoming clear that it is the citizens who have to put the pressure to save our most precious things: our homes and our land.

It was also thanks to civil society, last week, that those victims who have seen their homes collapse after excessive excavation by construction workers next door, got support in their plea for justice in the form of Moviment Graffitti’s passionate, raw, street protest. The Cisk crates-turned-speakers’-platform said it all: what is happening is so flipping wrong, and just because we don’t have the money, it doesn’t mean you can take advantage of us.

Yes, this is the way things are now. People elected to represent us are either a) too busy greedily filling their own pockets to stick up for our rights or b) so engrossed in omphaloskepsis, that they are happy to work hand in hand with the politicians in group a). And as we all know a+b = one party state.

It is civil society which is standing up to greed and it is civil society which is getting people out in their hundreds in the streets to fight for issues which are the result of politicians making decisions to meet their own needs instead of the needs of the people they serve.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister’s “bold” iron fist on the construction world was ignored. Contractors kept on excavating, digging and ploughing, and people living next door to construction sites kept on looking at their vibrating, cracking walls and praying that they’re not next. And despite the ‘iron fist’ drama, building permits kept on being issued like pastizzi, with the blessing of Castille.

However, this was a week which stirred hope. Malta is coming of age thanks to its young people. Millennials and Generation Zs in political groups and civil society have shown more maturity and sensibility than the supposedly mature leaders of our country.

Hopefully more and more people will be inspired by this growing mood of national assertiveness. The rise and rise of civil society is the only antidote to populism – it’s the community glue which can bring about social change, to make our voices heard so that we can build the wrecked community pillar back up again.

Recommended Read: Flatpack Democracy by Peter Macfadyen. This is an instruction manual on how small communities can change dysfunctional political systems. It is a true story based on a group of local residents in Frome, Somerset, UK, who after living years of drab and ineffectual local politics driven by the main political parties, took control of their town council and started changing things. Overnight, the town of Frome rekindled its spirit of common good. Since politicians seem to have forgotten what their job brief is all about, we have to resort to do-it-yourself and this is a first-hand experience of how civil society can take power at a local level, and then use it to make peoples’ lives better.

