New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday to equal the legendary Roger Maris’s longstanding American League record.

Judge, who has been motoring towards Maris’s record all season, had been stuck on 60 home runs after failing to homer in seven straight games and 33 at bats.

But the 30-year-old power-hitter ended his drought in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, crushing a 394-foot two-run homer on a 3-2 count from Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza in the seventh inning to give New York a 5-3 lead.

Click here for full story.