At the first mass meeting of the Labour Party in the run-up to the 2013 general elections, Joseph Muscat promised increased social mobility and the creation of a new middle class. His vision for Maltese society at the time, however, did not foresee the emergence of another class – the nouveau riche.

Social mobility refers to the ability of individuals or families to move up and down the socio-economic ladder in society.

Traditionally, social mobility has been a slow and gradual process, with individuals or families taking several generations to move up the social ladder through education and hard work.

However, in recent years, in most if not all countries that provide higher education and invest in the growth of the services industry, there has been a shift in the way that social mobility is viewed, particularly with the emergence of a new middle class.

Traditionally, the middle class has been seen as a group of individuals who are neither rich nor poor but who enjoy a comfortable standard of living and are often associated with economic growth, stability, security and a certain degree of social mobility. However, with the emergence of a new middle class there has been a redefinition of what it means to be middle class and what social mobility looks like.

The new middle class can be defined as a group of people who have experienced upward social mobility in a relatively short period of time.

These individuals have moved up the social ladder from working class or lower middle class backgrounds to become part of the new middle class and access high-paying jobs in knowledge-intensive service industries in fields as technology, banking, law, finance, insurance, con­sul­ting and healthcare. This thanks to access to higher education and it has to be said, in some cases thanks to political connections and political patronage on a so-called person of trust basis.

Then, there are the nouveaux riche – the parvenus. These are persons who have suddenly risen from next to nothing to a higher economic status, amass­ed great wealth, often through questionable, illegal or unethical means, but have not gained social acceptance of others in that class and are, therefore, eager to flaunt their newfound wealth and indulge in a lifestyle of excess. This newfound wealth has given rise to a toxic culture of showing off, where those who have it are expected to flaunt it. At the heart of this mentality is a deep-seated desire for social validation.

For many, the acquisition of wealth is not enough in itself. It must be publicly displayed in order to gain approval and admiration of others. This is evident in the countless Instagram, Facebook accounts and other social media profiles that are dedi­cated to showcasing the opulent lifestyles of the nouveaux riche.

From extravagant villas and homes locally and in nearby Sicily, Italy and elsewhere, to luxury yachts to private jets, to expensive cars, to designer clothes and accessories, exotic animals, private zoos and, of course, the obligatory tattoos.

The female of the species often undergo costly, invasive, cosmetic surgery in an effort to boost what Mother Nature and their genetic make-up originally provided them with. They drape themselves in branded clothes that flaunt the results of the cosmetic interventions and the tattoos, coordinated with matching designer shoes, handbags and jewellery that most times display a lack of good taste, class and sophistication.

In many ways, this flaunting of wealth has become a sort of social currency, with those who have the most extravagant displays of wealth often commanding the most respect, admi­ration and envy from their peers. But while this mentality might be appealing to some, it is also deeply cynical. At is core, it is a thinly veiled attempt to fill a deeply seated sense of inadequacy and insecurity.

By acquiring and ostentatiously displaying expensive possessions, the nouveaux riche, the parvenus hope to prove to themselves and to others that they are of value, worthy of attention and can afford to buy their way into a higher social status. But while they think that flaunting their newly acquired wealth is impressive, it is actually quite the opposite. Such behaviour is crass and vulgar and only serves to highlight their lack of class and sophistication.

This culture of materialism and status-seeking has contributed to the rampant corruption that has become endemic in Maltese society.

John O’Dea is former secretary general of PRIMO Europe.