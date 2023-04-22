We have been through periods during which hardly a week went by without somebody calling for a public inquiry or the government announcing that it intends to launch one.

From past inquiries looking at the lessons to be learnt from the increasing number of suicides at Corradino Correctional Facility; the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia; the inquiry ordered by the active ageing ministry into an elderly man’s disappearance from a government residence; the police inquiry that looked into the death of Richmond Tong while in their custody; to the inquiry looking to establish the facts of what led to the tragic femicide case of Bernice Cassar; a public inquiry is normally an investigation, convened by a government minister, which deals with issues of public concern.

I suspect that the number of calls in Malta to open public inquiries was never this high as it has been over the last few years. The Maltese law on public inquiries says that it is the prime minister’s responsibility to appoint a public inquiry and to appoint its members.

In some cases, it may be appointed by a minister. Public inquiries are initiated and funded by the government (and, in theory at least, can be terminated by the government) but they are run independently of the government. The minister who initiates the public inquiry chooses the chairperson for the inquiry, who is typically, but not always, a former judge.

The public inquiry will typically have specific terms of reference. Generally, the main function of a public inquiry is to answer three questions. What happened? Why did it happen and is somebody to blame? What can be done to prevent the particular issue from happening again?

Inquiries can take years to complete, from an average of two years to more than five years. They may include the review of many thousands of documents and the taking of testimony from hundreds of witnesses. They are also often criticised for being expensive.

The conclusions of a public inquiry are typically set out in a written report, given first to the government and, on the rarity of occasions, subsequently made available to the public.

While the particular issues to be covered by future public inquiries are often unclear and remain subject to much-heated discussion by parliament, the public and the press, it is clear that the number of public inquiries, and, therefore, those who will be affected by a public inquiry, is rising significantly, particularly where the issues which are the subject of a public inquiry can also lead to civil or criminal liability which, in today’s litigious environment, can hardly ever be excluded.

Public inquiries are becoming an important phenomenon in modern Maltese society, often used to address controversial or difficult issues of major concern to policymakers, the media and the public. Although people often comment adversely on how costly inquiries are and how long they take, inquiry methods are rarely discussed, let alone critiqued or challenged.

So, what is the outcome of this scenario? In principle, any investigation and inquiry are supposed to be a retrospective examination of events or circumstances surrounding a service failure or problem, specially established to find out what happened, understand why and learn from the experiences of those involved. But is this happening in our country?

We live in an era of sophisticated and pervasive scrutiny of the government’s performance by the media, whistleblower allegations, public outcries, external and internal audits as well as media reports. Failing to hold investigations and inquiries when warranted will increase scrutiny of that performance.

Regrettably, however, even when they are held, often a good chunk of vital information and conclusions are not fully disclosed for public digestion and, even worse, the investigated or scrutinised incident remains at high risk of being repeated.

Worse still, even when there is full disclosure of any conclusions and recommendations, it merely provides a new political battleground for the government and the opposition to trade disparaging remarks and intentionally misinterpret those conclusions and recommendations to suit their political ends.

Rarely have we had any investigation or public inquiry that rebuilt public confidence after a major failure by showing that the government is making sure it is fully investigated and dealt with or that holds public officials and ministers to account.

In most cases, they simply serve a wider political agenda for the government in demonstrating that “something is being done”.

Rather than being an essential part of the political system in general and the policy-making process in particular, public inquiries are becoming an aberration from the so-called ‘normal’ institutions of government.

Our nation is getting weighed down by a mass of investigations and inquiries and we must seriously question whether they are all necessary. In some cases, they are useless, if not damaging.

Sometimes, it seems that these inquiries are launched merely to get politicians off the hook on a current embarrassment. Once out of the way, the issue can be forgotten, and the report shelved. I have been around long enough to know that the prime function of politics is to win elections and the function of boards of inquiry is to throw enough dust to cover the facts.

Mark Said is a lawyer.