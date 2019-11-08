Registered full-time employment in May increased by 5.8% while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 0.9% when compared to the corresponding month in 2018.

The National Statistics Office said that administrative data provided by Jobsplus showed that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in May increased by 5.7%, reaching 218,122.

This was mainly attributed to a year on year increase in the full-time registered employment (11,906) and a decline in registered unemployment (122).

Registered full-time employment

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 11,069 persons over May last year to 168,512. Public sector full-time employment increased by 837 persons to 47,941.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,498 when compared to May

2018, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 10,408. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 5.3% and 6.6% respectively over 2018 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment went up by 4.8% when compared to a year earlier.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 29,102, up by 9.9% when compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 35,073, up by 0.9% when compared to 2018.