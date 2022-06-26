Risette at Casa Ellul, a lavish boutique hotel in Old Theatre Street, Valletta, offers guests a memorable and intimate experience.

The restaurant is open for dinner and welcomes private functions and events, intimate gatherings and business dos.

The restaurant carefully plans out to give diners an experience like no other. Chef Steve Scicluna comes with a world of knowledge and international experience. He always uses fresh and seasonal produce and his dishes compliment the décor and detail of the restaurant.

The varied menu satisfies diners’ appetite and food is flavoured to perfection.

Wine sommeliers will recommend what goes best with the particular menu chosen.

For enquiries, visit risette.com.mt, call 2122 4821 or e-mail info@casaellul.com.