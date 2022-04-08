Rising prices and the cost of living are the issues of most concern among Maltese adults, according to a Eurobarometer national survey published on Friday.

Issues related to an increase in prices were considered as a major cause for personal concern as well as a major issue facing Malta at the moment by 54% of those taking the survey. This figure is 31 percentage points higher than the same one for last year.

The EU-run poll was carried out between January 18 and February 8 and is based on the replies of 500 participants aged 15 years and over.

Environment second biggest concern

Second to cost of living came the environment and climate change, with 30 per cent of respondents listing these as issues of great concern faced by Malta. This is up three percentage points from 2021.

Health was also mentioned by 25% of those who took this survey - down 16 percentage points from last year.

87% of respondents said they were satisfied with with the life they lead and 79% of them said they have confidence in their own personal future.

There is less optimism, however, when considering the nation's fortunes. 30% of respondents said they expect the situation in Malta to get worse in the coming year, whereas 28% think it will improve.

Malta's EU membership is considered to be a positive, with 52% saying that the EU is moving in the right direction and 74% stating that the future for the EU is good.

The results of the survey show that the trust of the Maltese in health and medical staff is very high, as is the case in the rest of the European bloc.

Changing media consumption

This survey also threw light on the changing patterns in media consumption.

The Maltese are watching less TV than their European counterparts, with 67% saying they do so versus the EU average of 77%.

However, Maltese are more likely to watch TV shows streamed on the internet, with 33% doing so as against 17% in the rest of the EU.

The Eurobarometer survey showed a very strong usage of social networks on our islands, setting it at 71% when compared to 44% in Europe.

Maltese residents are less likely to rely on the written press for information than people elsewhere in the EU, with 12% saying they do so compared to 21% in the EU.

Radio news over the internet is followed by 60%. In Europe this stands at 42%, whereas podcasts draw 6% of respondents both in Malta and across the EU.