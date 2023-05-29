Prominent real estate agency QuickLets is celebrating the extraordinary journey of Miodrag Milojevic, who joined the Mriehel branch as a Letting Specialist in November 2018. In a testament to his drive and ambition, Milojevic seized an opportunity to apply for the position of Letting Manager when it became available shortly after.

Fortunate enough to have owners who recognised his exceptional motivation and determination, Milojevic was entrusted with the role of Letting Manager. Since June 2019, he has taken charge of the Mriehel letting team, leading by example and actively managing operations with a focus on excellence.

In a remarkable turn of events, January 2021 marked a significant milestone in Milojevic's career as he achieved yet another accomplishment - becoming a part owner of the franchise and the new Sliema branch. This achievement reflects Milojevic's commitment and the trust placed in his capabilities by QuickLets owners. His journey from Letting Specialist to branch manager to franchise owner serves as an inspiring example of career growth within the QuickLets team, highlighting the opportunities available for driven individuals in the real estate industry.

What is your approach to managing a team of letting specialists and ensuring their success? How do you foster a positive and motivated work environment within your office?

In Malta, letting specialists rely heavily on commission-based earnings, creating a highly competitive profession. Success in this dynamic field requires constant improvement and exceptional service. While managers provide guidance and support, true success comes from personal motivation. As a manager and owner, I prioritise assisting specialists through training and mentorship, celebrating their achievements and supporting them during challenging times. Fostering a positive work environment is crucial, with team outings and meetings fostering camaraderie and mutual assistance.

QuickLets Mriehel embraces the unique landscape of Malta's real estate letting industry, remaining at the industry forefront through adaptability and outstanding service. Our Mriehel Branch achieved first place in 2021 and second place in 2022, reflecting our team's growth and commitment to driving the industry forward.

In your opinion, what sets QuickLets apart from other real estate agencies? And how does the company's vision align with your personal values and goals?

QuickLets is the leading powerhouse in Malta's real estate sector, setting the standard for excellence. Specialists at QuickLets are treated as valued family members, experiencing a culture of respect and appreciation that sets the agency apart. Innovation is at the core of QuickLets, providing specialists with advanced tools and a state-of-the-art database for streamlined work and enhanced productivity.

Through team-building events, workshops, and rewards for top performers, QuickLets fosters teamwork, growth, and professional development. The company actively supports individuals' aspirations for career advancement, providing the resources needed to succeed. Joining QuickLets means becoming part of a forward-thinking organisation that values specialists, embraces innovation, and encourages continuous improvement.

Can you provide examples of how you have successfully transformed challenging or underperforming properties into desirable rental opportunities? What strategies did you employ to attract quality tenants and maximise rental income?

Malta's real estate market poses a challenge with many properties lacking proper furnishing and maintenance, impacting rental prices. QuickLets specialists serve as trusted advisors, guiding landlords to improve their properties for desired rental income. With honest assessments and practical recommendations, specialists prioritize long-term success for both landlords and tenants. They bridge the gap between market conditions and property improvements, acting with transparency and integrity. Property enhancements, such as a fresh coat of paint or stylish decor, significantly impact rental potential.

QuickLets specialists empower landlords with cost-effective measures to attract quality tenants and secure desired rental income. They build long-term relationships based on trust and mutual success. QuickLets stands out for their integrity and professionalism, elevating Malta's real estate market by providing valuable advice and ensuring fair rental returns for landlords and attractive living spaces for tenants.

How do you stay updated on the latest market trends and rental regulations in your area? How do you ensure that your team remains knowledgeable and adaptable in a dynamic real estate landscape?

Within the QuickLets franchise, the fortunate collaboration between franchise owners, managers and the esteemed head office administrators led by Steve Mercieca paves the way for unparalleled success. QuickLets specialists reap the benefits of a robust support system that keeps them well-informed about the latest legislations and market trends, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve. Through regular meetings, informative briefings, and comprehensive monthly reports, QuickLets ensures its specialists are equipped with the knowledge and resources to excel in the dynamic real estate landscape.

Operating under the QuickLets franchise is truly a stroke of luck, as the franchise's leadership recognizes the significance of continuous learning and staying up to date with industry developments. Steve Mercieca, alongside the dedicated head office administrators, consistently goes above and beyond to provide branch owners and managers with the most recent legislations and market trends. This commitment to ongoing education ensures that QuickLets specialists are well-prepared to navigate the ever-evolving real estate world.

Regular meetings serve as platforms for open dialogue and knowledge sharing. Branch owners, managers, and specialists convene to exchange insights, discuss emerging trends, and strategize for success. These gatherings provide invaluable opportunities for specialists to learn from the collective wisdom of their peers and industry leaders, fostering a culture of continuous growth and improvement within the QuickLets community.

Furthermore, QuickLets specialists receive a monthly e-mail containing invaluable market information. This comprehensive report includes the hottest and coldest locations, average rental prices for one, two, and three-bedroom properties, and much more. Armed with this data-driven intelligence, QuickLets specialists can make informed decisions and guide their clients with accuracy and confidence.

QuickLets' commitment to providing timely insights and support stems from a profound belief in the power of knowledge. By equipping specialists with the latest market trends, legislations, and data, QuickLets enables its specialists to excel in their roles and provide exceptional service to their clients.

The QuickLets franchise stands apart as a beacon of excellence and support in the real estate industry. The dedication of Steve Mercieca, the head office administrators, and the entire QuickLets team ensures that specialists have the necessary tools and information to succeed in a dynamic market. With access to regular meetings, informative briefings, and comprehensive monthly reports, QuickLets specialists are poised to thrive in their pursuit of excellence.

What steps do you take to build strong relationships with property owners and landlords?

Emphasizing long-term gains and excellent service, our branch instills a culture of integrity and client satisfaction. By prioritizing the well-being of property owners and clients, we ensure sustainable success, a sterling reputation, and growth opportunities.

In a market tempted by short-term gains, our QuickLets branches firmly believe in building lasting relationships and providing exceptional service. We prioritize win-win scenarios over purely financial transactions, understanding that rushed deals may compromise long-term success.

Outstanding service is central to our approach. Our specialists go above and beyond to inform and satisfy both property owners and clients. We prioritize transparent communication, ensuring all aspects of the agreement are clearly understood before any commitments are made. This commitment establishes trust and fosters positive relationships.

By prioritizing client satisfaction, our branches cultivate the pillars of success: repeat business, referrals, and networking opportunities. Satisfied clients become loyal advocates, expanding our network organically. This commitment to long-term relationships creates a foundation for sustained growth and prosperity.

We understand that long-term client relationships outweigh short-term gains. Our dedication to excellence, transparency, and integrity sets us apart in the real estate landscape. By consistently delivering exceptional service, we forge a path towards continued success and a legacy of trust.

Can you share your vision for the future of your QuickLets office? What strategies or initiatives do you plan to implement to further enhance the quality of service and expand the office's presence in the market?

As Letting Manager and part-owner of QuickLets Mriehel and Sliema branches, I have achieved tremendous success in Malta's real estate industry. With a track record of achievements, we are preparing to open a third franchise within the QuickLets network, supported by the resounding success of our existing branches and the welcoming environment for growth.

Our branches have carved a niche in the competitive market by prioritizing comprehensive training and ongoing support for our specialists. We understand the challenges and sacrifices required for success in this industry and provide guidance, mentorship, and support to our team.

Respect and understanding are key aspects of our ethos. We value and support our specialists, creating a positive and collaborative work environment that fosters success and professional growth.

With our winning formula, we have achieved remarkable results, establishing ourselves as industry leaders and experiencing significant growth. Now, we are preparing for the next phase of expansion, opening a third franchise within the QuickLets network. This decision reflects our confidence in our business model and the support we receive as part of the QuickLets family. The franchise's welcoming and supportive nature makes growth and expansion seamless and exciting.

Those interested in joining our team at Mriehel or Sliema Branch may contact Miodrag Milojevic on +356 9950 9541. Visit ql.mt for more information about QuickLets.