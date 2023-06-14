Less than a decade ago, Nakita Attard worked in catering. Yet, her lifelong passion for retail would soon open the door to the ROCS Group – and to an entirely new working environment, in an entirely different industry. And it’s been a huge success.

In the eight years since she joined ROCS, Attard’s retail career has grown from managing a single floor in an INGLOT outlet to overseeing retail operations across the Group, which boasts brands including INGLOT, INGLOT the Studio, perfumes&more, Swiss Arabian, Dune London and MINUSTHREE.

It is both the support she receives as part of a market-leading, multi-sectoral Group and the excitement of life at the epicentre of the beauty and fashion industries that make her job so satisfying, she says. “One of my favourite aspects of the role is its environment: I’m surrounded by all the products that make people feel good – from beauty, cosmetics and perfumes to shoes and bags. Our collections change with the seasons, mirroring the fashion world, and we keep a close eye on new trends. We even have a recently launched bridal collection.

”It’s everyone’s signature attention to quality and detail at ROCS that completes the working experience, she goes on. “I am always proud to put on my uniform and ensure my hair, make-up and appearance are top-notch. I visit different outlets across Malta daily, to walk the floor, check its operations and spend time with the team and clients. I love being around both our people and our products. I’ve found that if you have a passion for fashion and beauty, and are ready to learn, work, and grow in your career, then there’s no better place to be than with ROCS.”

Attard’s words echo those of ROCS founder and chairman Charles Alexander Vella, whose motto ‘a job worth doing is worth doing well’ is still a maxim for the whole Group, 50 years after the Vella family conceived it. Indeed, this mindset has skyrocketed the Group from its early roots in hospitality, to grow into – and lead – several sectors across the island today, including travel, real estate, media, insurance, financial services, leisure and recruitment, as well as retail. ROCS remains Malta’s leading leisure travel company and has been the top passenger sales agent for Emirates Airlines since the first EK flight landed in Malta, as well as the leading tied insurance intermediary for Mapfre MSVLife. Beyond Malta, ROCS Group has likewise become a household name in Libya and the UAE.

While the Group grows, its core values of trust, quality, loyalty, transparency and commitment hold true, as they have done for half a century - Head of Retail Operations Nakita Attard

Yet while the Group grows, its core values of trust, quality, loyalty, transparency and commitment hold true, as they have done for half a century, shares Attard. “At ROCS, those who invest their time, energy and passion reap the rewards. There is always excitement, new projects, and new ideas being built upon. It is an incredibly inspiring environment to be a part of; hard work pays off here. No matter their culture, gender or background, everyone has the same opportunity to grow with ROCS according to their passions and talents. One of the core beliefs within the group is finding your next you, as it is only by mentoring, training, guiding and inspiring new aspiring team members that you will be able to find your next you and look forward to newer challenges.”

To date, the ROCS Group team is over half Maltese and almost three-quarters female or female-identifying, with several top positions in the Group held by women. ROCS Group is also known for its sense of multiculturalism at the centre of its operations, welcoming people from across all six continents and all walks of life.

With such a diverse team, ROCS Group’s secret of success and most important asset is its people, who, together, uphold the company’s mission to provide high-end, affordable products, via an equally high-end, holistic experience. As Attard explains, “At our core, ROCS is all about client service and care: what can we do better? How can we improve? What can we do to ensure our clients have the best experience from the moment they walk through the door, to the moment they leave? As a matter of fact, many of us have embraced a culture whereby, between us and with all our esteemed clients, our first approach should always include the phrase – how can I help?”

And, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic – which impacted the retail sector worldwide, but throughout which ROCS Group ensured the job security of the whole team – the Retail Division at ROCS continues to strengthen and grow with the Group, particularly with the planned launch of ROCSONLINE.COM later this year.

“I view being part of an organisation that has just celebrated its 50th anniversary – and continues to grow and thrive – as a privilege,” concludes Attard. “My own career growth with ROCS took less than 10 years, and in that time the Group itself has evolved in parallel. With ROCS, you feel part of a team, a family and a community of like-minded individuals who are all working towards a common goal: excellence.”

For more information about ROCS Group and its current career opportunities, visit www.rocsgrp.com/careers.