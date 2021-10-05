Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, the owner of the Serie A club Rocco Commisso said on Tuesday, opening the door to an early exit for one of European football’s rising stars.

In an open letter to supporters posted on the club’s website, billionaire businessman Commisso said the 21-year-old striker, whose contract with the Viola expires in June 2023, had refused an offer that “would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club”.

“We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted,” continued Commisso.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta