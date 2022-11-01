Francesca Curmi maintained her rise in international tennis when yesterday she became the first Maltese player to break into the Women Tennis Association Top Pro 500 rankings, placing 490.

Furthermore, she has also broken into the top 100 in the under-21 rankings

Training full time in Barcelona, under the tutelage of coach Albert Portas, Curmi’s rise in 2022 has been truly remarkable. She improved her professional world ranking by 675 places since January, starting at number 1,167 and ending October at 490 – one of the fastest climbers on the female pro circuit.

This year, to date, she played 46 international matches with a win-to-loss ratio of nearly 70 per cent.

Curmi has written Maltese tennis history more than once this year by being the first Maltese player to win professional tournaments in both singles and doubles competitions.

