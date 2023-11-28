Rita Azzopardi has stepped down as general secretary of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta during last weekend’s Annual General Meeting.

Azzopardi has been in the role for the past nine years and has been a keen figure to boost aquatic sport in Malta.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Azzopardi said that she felt that the time was right for her to step down from the post.

“This has been something that I have been thinking about for a few weeks. I discussed my decision with my colleagues on the ASA Executive Committee and informed them that I felt that it was the right time for me to leave the post.

