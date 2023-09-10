Gymnasts from Club Ritmica Malta took part in the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition A.S.D Circeo Accademia Cup 2023 which was held in Italy.

The competition was well organised and the gymnasts from Ritmica Malta managed to achieve some excellent results when competing against opponents of a higher-calibre countries such as Italy, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, and the Czech Republic.

Lauren Agius was one of the top performers for the team when she managed to win medals when competing in the FIG A category, the highest level in the tournament.

Agius managed to win a silver medal in the hoop with a score of 20.550, Ball when recording 20.200, and Clubs when managing 19.550 points.

