Von der Heyden Yachting, a subsidiary of the international Von der Heyden Group, celebrated the official launch of the iconic Riva brand in Malta at the Cugó Gran Macina Grand Harbour on May 25. The festivity featured three Riva Yachts, including the 63' Virtus Vanquish, the 44' Rivarama Iniala Spirit, and its flagship 90' Argo NOI.

In attendance were some of Malta's key heads in the industry, the President and CEO of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, and Riva representative, Luca Pastore.

"Riva's unique Italian charm, heritage, and prestige are synonymous with the island's own eternal Mediterranean identity, history, and culture, making it a perfect fit for Malta," said Sven von der Heyden, Riva's lead representation in Malta.

"However, in such a prevalent culture in luxury yachting, we felt that Riva, a timeless emblem of modern, sophisticated elegance, was missing. Another telling factor and inspiration is Malta's renowned love for Ferrari – Riva's 'Made in Italy' equivalent, having the highest concentrations of these world-famous cars in the world per capita.

"With a personal love for Riva's since childhood, it is both an honour and a privilege to be able to introduce a brand with over 180 years of experience in yacht design and innovation to the islands.

Emma Cassar, head of Riva sales in Malta described two vessels available direct from the Shipyard in 2022.

"The Riva 68’ Diable has a sleek profile that infuses this trendsetting yacht with a fashion-driven spirit. Riva 68’ Diable sets the bar as the must-have open yacht, an incredible boat that tempts and beguiles, asking “what is it that you truly desire?” Fitting neatly between the Riva 56 Rivale and the Riva 76 Bahamas – and marginally quicker than both – the new Riva 68 Diable is whatever you want it to be, from an uber-chic dayboat or weekender, to a super-luxury cruiser which sleeps six. The hardtop, with its sliding sunroof and powered Bimini, makes the Diable superbly versatile for a variety of conditions. Due to Riva’s celebrated hull design, and their expertise with shaft drive, the handling is simply sublime, with a majestic ride and impeccable seakeeping.

"The 48' Dolce Riva’s profoundly rethought design and style open a whole new chapter for the historic Sarnico yard. Riva's 48' open yacht was conceived for onboard living in consummate comfort. Futuristic design and a legendary yard's heritage come together in a single word – Dolceriva."