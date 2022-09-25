A crowd of several hundred on Sunday afternoon shouted pro-choice slogans at the biggest rally of its kind to be held in Malta so far.

A counter-protest organised by a coalition of anti-abortion organisations attracted significantly fewer numbers.

Pro-choice activists gathered at 2pm at Castille Place and marched through central Valletta.

Some of those present shouted slogans such as: “Banal laws do not make us criminals,” “Not church, not state, a woman’s right is not a crime,” and “safe free and legal" as drummers provided rhythm to the march.

Pro-choice activist Lara Dimitrijevic said the message was becoming louder and clearer that change was needed.

“The turnout is a really strong one and even recent polls show a strong majority in favour of the decriminalisation of abortion,” she said in comments to Times of Malta.

Alex Dimitrijevic, speaking on behalf of Men Against Violence, said men should be more vocal in defending a woman's right to choose.

"Not only because our wives and daughters might need an abortion, but also because its the right thing to do," he said.

The activity ended at Hastings Garden were several local and foreign guests delivered speeches.

Speakers at the pro-choice rally including Irish professor Pam Lowe. Video by Chris Sant Fournier.

Christopher Barbara of Doctors for Choice said abortion was already a reality in Malta.

"People come to us for advice on accessing abortion every day. Despite threats from anti-abortion activists, they intended to continue providing the service," he said to rapturous applause. A total of 1,200 people have made use of the service so far.

The anti-abortion rally at De Valetta Square.

The anti-abortion activists met at De Vallette Square, where Abba party leader Ivan Grech Mintoff said he could not remain silent when others wanted to introduce abortion, which was the murder of the unborn child.

'Possessed by the devil'

As Grech Mintoff spoke, three women walked through the square, holding pro-choice placards. The Abba leader said these people were "possessed by the devil".

As police guided the three women, one rally attendee shouted "go back to your country".

Grech Mintoff said such people "deserve to go to prison and that's where they will end up."

He said a constitutional court case is also being presented against the embryo protection act, the prominent anti-abortion activist said. Recent amendments to the law controversially allowed controversial pre-implantation testing of embryos in IVF procedures.

Attendees at both rallies explained their presence in comments to Times of Malta.

Sandra Gauci from ADPD said women cannot be jailed because they need to access healthcare.

"By listening to women's stories you can better understand why it should be their right," James Scicluna, said at the pro-choice rally.

At the sparsely attended event organised by Abortion in Malta? Not in my Name, attendee Louise Ellul Bonnici said the human life had become devalued.

Prof. Gregory Buttigieg speaking at the anti-abortion protest.