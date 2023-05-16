European giants Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich will all travel to Asia this summer, after a raft of fixtures around the continent were announced Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s City, who are on the cusp of retaining their Premier League crown, will play his former side Bayern and Japanese champions Yokohama F Marinos in friendlies in Tokyo.

City will face Marinos on July 23 before taking on Bayern three days later, with both games taking place at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Bayern will also play J-League side Kawasaki Frontale before travelling to Singapore to take on Liverpool on August 2.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will play two games in the city state, also squaring off against Leicester on July 30.

