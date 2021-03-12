Italy’s Luna Rossa continued to defy expectations and match America’s Cup favourite Team New Zealand Friday, with the rival yachts on two wins apiece after day two of racing in Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Written off by pundits ahead of the regatta, Luna Rossa won the first of two races contested on Friday by 37 seconds, to go up 2-1 in the best-of-13 series.

But the Italian syndicate suffered technical problems in race four, allowing defending champions Team New Zealand to hit back and make it 2-2 with a 1min 3sec victory.

