Max Verstappen outpaced his team-mate Sergio Perez as the Red Bull pair scored a predictable one-two in Friday’s opening practice for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion and runaway series leader, seeking his first win at Silverstone since 2020, clocked a best lap in one minute and 28.600 seconds to beat the Mexican by four-tenths.

It was a typically dominant performance from the champion team as they seek this weekend a record-equalling 11th consecutive race victory, to draw level with McLaren’s 1988 achievement.

