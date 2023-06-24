Chelsea have embarked on a fire sale following their stunning spending spree, trimming their bloated squad in an effort to comply with financial regulations as they prepare for a new era under Mauricio Pochettino.

In their first year under the ownership of an American consortium, Chelsea spent more on transfer fees than any club has ever done in a 12-month period, only to finish 12th in the Premier League — their lowest placing since 1994.

The arrival of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku this week has added to the outlay of more than £500 million ($635 million).

But most of Chelsea’s business is focused on departures, with key players in the squad that won the Champions League just two years ago set to leave.

