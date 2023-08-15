Controversial pastor Gordon Manché is seeking permission to extend River of Love’s worship place in Għaxaq, just months after getting the green light for its change of use from a wedding hall.

Manché filed an application to extend the first floor of Gondolier Hall, in Triq Ħal Tarxien, for the construction of a multi-purpose hall as an extension to the existing place of worship. He is also seeking a permit for minor internal alterations at ground floor and first floor.

The multipurpose hall being proposed at first floor level will overlie a large ‘fellowship hall’ at ground floor level.

Through his architect, Henry Attard, Manché filed the application on behalf of his voluntary organisation Nations for Christ Ministries.

The application is still at initial vetting and plotting stage.

Manché had been granted a permit in September last year to start using the wedding hall as a place of worship. The application also included the conversion of a residential dwelling to offices ancillary to the place of worship, minor internal alterations, the construction of a lift and the installation of signage.

The permit included sanctioning of illegal works for which he was fined €600, despite a recommendation to impose a fine of some €5,000, which had been considered as excessive.

The leader of River of Love was thrust into the limelight in recent months after he reported satirists and critics to the police.

He claims that the comments have incited a culture of hatred towards his River of Love movement and its many members.

Manché said he was all for freedom of expression and did not want to take away anyone’s freedom to express themselves. However, he expected other people to equally accept him and his movement to express their faith freely.