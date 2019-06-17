The Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta (RHMC Malta) has officially inaugurated its learning centre in Qawra.

The learning centre will host a range of services and programmes for children and teens with learning or social challenges, and their families. Working closely with several NGOs, such as ADHD Malta and the Autism Parents Association (APA) Malta, the RMHC learning centre will work to safeguard the well-being of vulnerable children or those in need of educational support.

The 360-square-metre centre features training rooms and activity areas, including a fully- equipped teaching kitchen.

The centre was inaugurated by Martin Xuereb, RMHC Malta chairman.

“We are delighted to open the doors to RMHC Malta’s first project,” Xuereb said. “With the support of numerous benefactors from a range of sectors in Malta and overseas, and of course McDonald’s and its customers, considerable investment has been directed to developing this purpose-built facility, equipped with innovative resources and equipment. It has been designed to provide a safe, learning and therapeutic environment for children. We now look forward to welcoming our first young clients with our friends at ADHD and APA.”

Three programmes will be offered at the RMHC learning centre from this moth. Social Smarts for children with ADHD is a 15-hour programme for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, designed to provide them with strategies for improved behaviour in social interaction. The programme also involves the children’s parents and supports them to manage the symptoms of ADHD.

Parent Training Course for Raising Kids with ADHD provides parents or carers with support to strengthen skills and strategies for parenting a child with ADHD. Parenting support covers a range of issues including behavioural strategies, understanding how ADHD affects child development, and problem-solving skills.

A third programme, Social Integration Programme for Teens is aimed at school-leavers with autism and seeks to address the challenges they face in social interaction.

RMHC Malta is part of the Ronald McDonald House Charities global network which delivers programmes and services in more than 64 countries and regions, benefitting the lives of more than 5.5 million children and their families around the world every year.

Around the world, the Ronald McDonald House Charities has enjoyed the support of the McDonald’s system – owners, operators, suppliers, employees and customers – since it was established in 1974. RMHC Malta’s leading benefactor is Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of nine McDonald’s restaurants in Malta.

Donations can be made at RMHC Malta boxes at McDonald’s. For more information visit www.rmhc-malta.com.