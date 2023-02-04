The Royal Malta Yacht Club will be hosting the 2023 ORC European Championships between April 23 and May 1.

Organised under the authority of the Offshore Racing Congress, the Malta Sailing Federation, and the support of Yachting Malta Limited, the event is set to welcome a sizeable European fleet amongst which are proven champions from past ORC events.

For example, Karl Kwok’s TP 52 Beau Geste (Hong Kong) skippered by Gavin Brady is the reigning ORC Class A world champion.

Aivar Tuulberg’s Katariina II (Estonia) team are the reigning ORC Class C European champions racing their Arcona 340in Norway, but in Malta will be competing in Class B racing their Swan 42 of the same name.

Another team of proven champions from Estonia will also be in Malta: Ott Kikkas’s Italia 11.98 Sugar 3, the reigning ORC Class C world champions.

All these teams have top professional and amateur international talent on their crew, ensuring a highly-competitive international standard of racing here in late April. Among all-amateur teams, there will be Corinthian European Champion awards as well.

Read the full story on sportsdek.com.mt...