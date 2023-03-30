As the Royal Malta Yacht Club prepared for its Spring Gozo Regatta, a focus on the marine environment has been taken in collaboration with the NGO BICREF, which has had a long-standing relationship with the Club.
The Spring Gozo Regatta started on Thursday and will end on Sunday. The Regatta, which has attracted a good mix of racing and cruising boats, will make the most of the long Freedom Day weekend.
The fleet left Marsamxett Harbour on Thursday afternoon and will take part in a passage race to Mġarr.
Race Management have programmed a number of coastal races which aim to make the most of the islands’ coastlines with courses designed around Gozo and to Filfla.
