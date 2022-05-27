The Royal Malta Yacht Club hosted the first events related to the Yachting Malta Race Week over the weekend, when the National Dinghy Ranking Regatta welcomed around 100 sailors.

The sailors, who represented all local sailing schools, competed over two days in the Optimist, ILCA, SB20, RS Feva and Topper Classes.

Weather conditions over the weekend favoured the fleet enabling them to sail all the scheduled races.

Saturday’s conditions were relatively stable with wind speeds averaging between 13 to 15 knots with a moderate swell.

Sunday’s winds were shifty, allowing for the first two races to take place. The third race had to be abandoned due to a 90-degree windshift, immediately after the ILCA Class 6 start.

