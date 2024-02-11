The Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) marked a significant advancement in its commitment to offer the best possible sailing education within the community.

In a strategic move to elevate its sailing school offerings, the RMYC has acquired a fleet of RS Quests.

The RS Quest, renowned for its versatility, durability, and ease of handling, represents a substantial enhancement to the RMYC’s existing training infrastructure. The RS Quest is a modern training dinghy which is big enough for an instructor and up to three sailors.

With a focus on providing comprehensive and accessible sailing instruction, this investment underscores the club’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of sailors and enthusiasts.

