Mykill, Lyndsay and Il-Kalakku, the semi-finalists of Mużika Mużika festival, have joined forces to release new music and perform live prior to their performance in this year’s edition of the festival.

“Since we cannot perform/release our new track Dak Kien Żmien before the big night of the festival, we locked ourselves in the studio and prepared a new live show, including new tracks and our remixes of popular Hip Hop classic cover versions, to produce a live show” – says Mykill, the DJ/producer behind the act.

Mykill, Lyndsay and Il-Kalakku’s sound is a melting pot of the three very different musical roots, ranging from club sounds to R’n’B-radio-chart-inspired melodies.

Maltese original rapper, Hooli, will be supporting the show by rapping his classic anthems live. The after-party will be in the hands of local DJ sets by D-Rey and Mullhand for one night of R’n’B hits.

Hooli needs no introduction with his classic rap hits that are the most followed on YouTube videos He is back after a long break and is ready to perform his classic hits at the venue, the Oyster Lounge, Tex Mex South, Marsaxlokk where the trio’s official single will be launched, with Hooli as a special guest.

The public is invited to the concert which will be happening on March 12.