Malta champion Hannah Cutajar was forced to miss the chance of receiving a wild card for the Super League Triathlon Series after she suffered a shoulder injury after being hit by a truck during training.

Cutajar, who earlier this month, was crowned as the national champion on the Sprint Distance, was expected to be one of two Maltese triathletes, along with Shaun to take part in the Malta Leg of the Super League Series which will be held at Vittoriosa on Saturday and Sunday.

However, Cutajar on Wednesday posted a post on her facebook account recounting her heartache to try and raise awareness on the importance of respecting cyclists on the road.

“For those that still don’t know, recently I was hit by a truck whilst out on my bike,” Cutajar wrote.

“I woke up for my usual swim with friends at 6am on a Sunday morning and decided to cut it short to include a short bike ride after given it was the week before national championships. At 7.30 am I was laughing with my sports buddies in the water, by 8 am I was on the ground in agony with a broken collarbone.

“All because a driver didn’t see me. I was probably at the fittest point I have ever been in my life, set to race National Championships and Super League in the weeks to follow.

Instead, it’s been a week of pain, tears, sleepless nights and hospital visits. I think I woke up every single day last week hoping that this was all a bad dream.

“Finally, I got surgery done on the clavicle on Saturday and am on the road to recovery. Whilst the fracture will heal, the doubts, frustration and emotional side to things – that will be the hardest part to get my head around. Luckily, I have some amazing people to support me along the way.

I thought long and hard about whether to post on facebook but then I realised that this is the only way to raise awareness. Many people’s reactions were ‘You shouldn’t be cycling in Malta’. I’m a seasoned athlete, why should I not be allowed to do what I love without being worried about being hit by a car? To all the drivers out there, SHARE THE ROAD – that cyclist you hit, you’re about to turn their life upside down…”