Road traffic accidents declined by 17.4 per cent in the last three months of 2020 compared to the same months in 2019, official data issued on Thursday showed.

The number of reported traffic accidents during fourth quarter 2020 reached 3,171, the National Statistics Office said. The Northern Harbour district registered the most accidents with 1,137 cases or 35.9 per cent of all accidents.

Road traffic casualties decreased by 18.6 per cent to 311 over the same period in 2019. Grievously injured persons amounted to 68, and consisted of 42 drivers, four passengers and 22 pedestrians/cyclists. The injuries suffered by one driver were fatal compared to six fatalities during the same months in 2019.

No reason for the decline was given, although the roads were quieter last year as a consequence of COVID-19. Declines were also seen in previous months.

The largest number of road traffic casualties in the fourth quarter, (61.1 per cent) involved passenger cars, followed by motorcycles (32.2 per cent) and goods-carrying vehicles (5.1 per cent). The fatality was a car driver. Cyclists hit in traffic accidents amounted to seven, of whom two suffered grievous injuries.

The highest number of road traffic casualties occurred on Saturday and Friday with 62 and 55 casualties respectively, while the highest number of road traffic accidents occurred on Wednesday with 516 cases or 16.3 per cent of the

total.

The time bracket during which most road traffic accidents occurred was between noon and 3pm with 771 cases or 24.3 per cent of the total, followed by the 9amto noon time bracket with 735 cases. The least number

of accidents occurring daily took place between 3am and 6am with 41 cases.

The hghest incidence of road traffic accidents was in Birkirkara with 257 cases, followed by Qormi and Naxxar, with 175 and 156 cases respectively.

Safi and Mdina reported two road traffic accidents each, while San Lawrenz was the only locality with only one case.