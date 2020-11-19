A gaping hole that was dug to put in a new concrete foundation for Kenuna Road, in Nadur, ended up collapsing onto itself this week.

According to the passer-by who sent in pictures of the incident, the incident occurred on Monday at around 5.15pm.

Not much after a new layer of cement was poured in to accommodate the massive concrete blocks which would eventually make up the base for the new works, another part of the road gave in.

Nadur’s local council was quick to dissociate itself from the roadworks, saying they were being conducted by a subcontractor hired by the Ministry for Gozo.

“The council’s role was to pile pressure on the Gozo ministry to make sure roadworks were done as they are desperately needed. We do not know why the roadworks fell apart and how long this will take,” a spokesperson for the council said.

The ministry for Gozo said it remained committed to improve and upgrade the road infrastructure.

"The programme of works will continue as per schedule after the mentioned issues have been addressed by the chosen contractor responsible from this project, Gatt Tarmac, following established procedures."

Nadur’s poor infrastructure was regularly in the headlines in November of last year.

Kenuna Road itself had to be closed off in the middle of that month, with former Gozo minister Justyne Caruana promising to step in to make sure adequate maintenance works were done.

At least three other roads were also highlighted for potential dangers last year.

The road which leads from Nadur to Mġarr also had to be closed due to three massive potholes, two months after Caruana had promised to fix that particular spot as well.