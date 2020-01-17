Infrastructure Malta has ordered the contractor who surfaced Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier in Rabat to repave the road because it did not meet their standards.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Infrastructure Malta said that the contractor was laying new asphalt on the road at their own expense because, “its new surface did not reach our quality standards.”

“The contractors removed the defective surface and are laying new asphalt today, at their own expense,” the agency said.

The contractor was ordered to resurface the road because it did not meet their quality standards. Picture: Infrastructure Malta/ Facebook

Works will be completed by Friday evening and the road would be reopened that same day, the agency added.

The 1km stretch of Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier is a key road in Rabat, cutting across the town's southern side. The road had previously been re-opened in December following months of work.



Infrastructure Malta has been contacted for more details.