The road to Għajn Tuffieħa, which is currently undergoing intensive works, will be reinstated in June, a spokesperson for the Water Services Corporation has told Times of Malta.

The entire stretch from Xemxija to Għajn Tuffieħa was dug up over the last months to lay a new network of water pipelines in the Manikata, Għajn Tuffieħa and Limbordin areas of Mellieħa. The purpose was to extend this service to more farmers in the area.

A corporation spokesperson said the project included an upgrade of the potable water distribution network for improved service to customers.

He said the works were in the final phase, which included the final pressure testing of the network.

Asphalt will start being laid in the coming weeks and be completed next month, he said. Boundary walls are being built by another entity.

'Safe at all times'

He said the corporation had instructed the contractor to make sure the road is kept safe for all road users at all times. Roadside warning signs and reduced speed limits were in place to ensure road safety, he added.

Drivers have however complained that a short stretch of the road is so bumpy that cars on both sides tend to veer towards a narrow central strip of tarmac, causing a potential hazard.

Asked several times about the state of this road in parliament by Opposition MP Graziella Galea, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the works were meant to have been completed by March but had been delayed.

She said the road was meant to have been reconstructed by another entity following the completion of works but it will now be reinstated by WSC.