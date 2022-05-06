The slip road that connects the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass to Triq Diċembru Tlettax, taking motorists from Marsa to Valletta will be closed from Friday evening for asphalt laying works.

The road is just under the newly installed footbridge and is on the route that leads drivers coming northbound on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass towards the arterial roads that lead to Valletta.

Roads agency Infrastructure Malta announced that the works would begin on Friday at around 4pm and are expected to be concluded in 24 hours. They advised the public to use alternative routes through Marsa or Santa Venera.

Photo: Google Maps