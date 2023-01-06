Players from Manchester United women’s team arrived for a friendly match in Malta with a jolt when a road in Paola partially collapsed.

The team are in Malta for a training camp and on Friday evening faced off with Maltese women’s champions Birkirkara at the Tony Bezzina stadium in Paola.

Players escaped injury when the road outside the stadium partially give way under the weight of the team bus.

Despite the bumpy start, Manchester soon found their stride, thrashing Birkirkara 10-0.

Prior to the match, Manchester coach Marc Skinner heaped praise on Malta’s environment and surroundings.

“It is nice to be here in Malta, having already tried to come here last year but could not make it due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.

“It is a privilege for us to be here as we are enjoying this opportunity and obviously, this weather makes it for a perfect training camp for our players,” Skinner said.