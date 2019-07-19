Road rage boiled over in Xlendi on Sunday afternoon, with two drivers coming to blows before they were pulled apart by onlookers.
The incident happened on a road overlooking the popular bay when, reportedly, the driver of a rented car stopped to have a look at the traditional ġostra (greasy pole) event in the bay.
The car blocked the way for a double-decker tourist bus which was being driven uphill.
A number of tourists on the bus disembarked to defend the bus driver, whose glasses were broken in the incident.
No one was seriously injured.
