Road rage boiled over in Xlendi on Sunday afternoon, with two drivers coming to blows before they were pulled apart by onlookers.

The incident happened on a road overlooking the popular bay when, reportedly, the driver of a rented car stopped to have a look at the traditional ġostra (greasy pole) event in the bay.

The car blocked the way for a double-decker tourist bus which was being driven uphill.



A number of tourists on the bus disembarked to defend the bus driver, whose glasses were broken in the incident.

No one was seriously injured.