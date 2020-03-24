Two men who on Sunday were involved in a traffic incident that boiled over and resulted in a stabbing, ended up in court on Tuesday, with one of them being remanded in custody.

Leandro Mansueto, 21 of Floriana, was charged with grievously injuring Glenn Cassar, 25, of Valletta.

Prosecuting Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna told the court that the incident happened in the early afternoon in Triq il-Mediterran, Valletta.

Cassar had been driving along that stretch of road and crashed into two parked vehicles after swerving to avoid a collision with a car that was being driven by Mansueto.

The two argued, and Cassar was allegedly stabbed in the leg by Mansueto, who fled the site by the time police intervened. He was subsequently tracked down and arrested at home.

Cassar was taken to hospital.

While he was receiving treatment there, he allegedly called Mansueto’s brother, threatening and insulting him.

On Tuesday, Mansueto was charged with grievously injuring Cassar, carrying a weapon while committing a crime, possessing a knife without the necessary police licence as well as relapsing.

Cassar was charged with slightly injuring Mansueto, threatening and insulting his brother and misusing electronic communications equipment.

Both men were also charged with breaching the peace. They pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mansueto was denied bail and was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima granted bail to Cassar against a deposit of €5,000, a personal guarantee, an order to sign the bail book twice weekly and to abide by a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Giannella DeMarco was counsel to Cassar.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were counsel to Mansueto.