Athletics Malta’s Road Running league is set to return this November with four exciting races taking Malta’s elite athlete runners as well several enthusiasts to four different locations across the Maltese islands.
The league, organised by Athletics Malta, will consist of two races on the 5 kilometre distance followed by two others on the 10 kilometre distance at the turn of the year.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us