With the new Dynamic Roadster F 900 R and the F 900 XR in the Adventure Sport segment, BMW Motorrad is further expanding its product range for the popular mid-range. Both models offer sporty riding fun, straightforward handling and a unique range of equipment options, packaged to offer attractive value for money. Based on a powerful shared backbone, the two models differ significantly in terms of character and positioning.

Self-confident, sporty, active, focused on a dynamic experience – this is how fans of the BMW F 900 R could be described. The new dynamic roadster by BMW Motorrad conveys a sense of freedom and a modern lifestyle.

At the emotional level, sports-style and aggressive design meets inspiring performance in terms of engine output, torque and sound.

In addition, there are aspects such as a wide range of potential uses, a high level of suitability for everyday riding and ergonomics that make the F 900 R of equal interest to experienced sports riders and newcomers.

“XR” stands for an uncompromising mix of sportiness and touring capability.

Having established this family with the BMW S 1000 XR, BMW Motorrad is now expanding it with the addition of a mid-range model. The design style and vehicle concept clear refer to the kinship with the “big sister”.

The F 900 XR also demonstrates easy mastery of the Adventure Sport segment’s key qualities: sporty riding dynamics combined with upright, GS like ergonomics, outstanding long-distance and passenger suitability and a design that conveys a powerful sense of character.

The new F 900 XR also benefits from the technology transfer from the upper class: Adaptive Cornering Light, Keyless Ride or Intelligent Emergency Call are all unique features in the mid-range.

In addition to sporty riders, the XR is also aimed at newcomers and motorcycle returnees due to its easy accessibility, low minimum seat height, A2 capability and attractive entry price.