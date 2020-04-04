Rubble from government road works being carried out in Pembroke is being dumped into a protected Natura 2000 site, environmental group Nature Trust has claimed.

The NGO said it had reported the matter to the Environment and Resources Authority for immediate action.

"It is ironic that while [Nature Trust], with support from the Pembroke Local Council and ERA, have been working hard to conserve further this site and taking various actions to reduce degradation, contractors by Infrastructure Malta are operating to the extreme opposite of what the entities are trying you achieve," the NGO said.

"Furthermore such damages can have irreversible effects, indigenous ecosystem may take years to recover to their original state, while at risk of being taken over by alien species with the disturbing of the habitat."

Nature Trust stressed that under the Natura 2000 protection status, authorities were duty bound to fully protect the site, and all activities within the area had to respect the spirit of the conservation measures contained in the ERA management plan.

It called for immediate action to stop the "abuse" and for Infrastructure Malta to order the contractor to clear up the site without damaging the habitat further.

It added that it was considering reporting the case to the EU directorate-general for the environment.