Cultural heritage features, including the remains of an ancient tomb, cart-ruts and agricultural trenches were discovered by archaeologists during works taking place in Gudja.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage shared details and photos of the discoveries made by archaeologists working under its supervision.

The findings were made during the roadworks taking place at Vjal l-Avjazzjoni in Gudja. The plans of the roadworks, which have been approved by the Planning Board, includes the upgrading and widening of adjacent roads in Gudja and Luqa.

“These features consist of scanty remains of an ancient tomb, a possible truncated silo-pit or quick-lime pit, ancient quarrying, cart-ruts, and agricultural trenches, postholes and other rock cutting associated with past agricultural practices.”

All features are being documented and excavated by archaeologists.

Some of the features were significantly damaged during the construction of the road and the Superintendence is currently in discussion with Infrastructure Malta to amend plans to preserve the remains.