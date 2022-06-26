Does quantity come at the expense of quality? Do we need to reinvent our tourism product? And what is the way forward for Malta’s tourism?

On Wednesday, June 22, Times of Malta hosted a business breakfast at Radisson Blu Resort Malta, to discuss Malta’s tourism product, strategy, and way forward.

The event was addressed by Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo, Alfred Pisani, chairman of the Corinthia Group, and by Carlo Micallef, recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Three discussion panels were moderated by Times of Malta journalist Claire Farrugia – during the panels, various related issues were discussed, including the post-pandemic approach to tourism, quality and quantity, and niche markets.

The Times of Malta Business Breakfast was supported by Radisson Blu Resort Malta, Ministry for Tourism, Malta Tourism Authority and Malta International Airport.

