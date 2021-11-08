Infrastructure Malta is insisting the Marsa junction project succeeded in cutting travel time by more than 70 per cent despite motorists reporting standstill traffic in recent weeks.

Motorists who spoke to Times of Malta recently said the problem with heavy morning traffic from the south had worsened in recent weeks, especially when schools reopened for the new scholastic year in September. Videos widely shared on social media also showed the extent of the problem, with long lines of standstill traffic spanning several junctions, including the newly built one in Marsa.

But despite the reports and footage, Infrastructure Malta is insisting the Marsa junction project has slashed travel time by over 70 per cent. Prior to the building of the junction, the government had said the project would improve air quality and reduce travel time by about 79 per cent.

“Periodic traffic surveys are confirming these travel time and air quality benefits, even if the number of road users travelling through the junction increased by more than 19 per cent when compared to 2013, when the original studies were conducted,” a spokesperson for the roads agency said.

The spokesperson did not reply to questions on how this was possible considering the complaints by motorists about often being stuck in traffic, especially on weekday mornings.

On the increase of those using the junction, the spokesperson said this is attributed to several reasons.

“This includes a considerable reduction in public transport patronage due to public health fears linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temporary changes in travel patterns necessitated by the ongoing redevelopment of the main route to Malta International Airport and the Malta Freeport (through the Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection project (KTAIP) and the Luqa junction project) as well as an increase in road users travelling through the new arterial roads instead of seeking other routes from the centre of nearby localities, including Paola, Marsa, Santa Luċija and Luqa,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the traffic surveys conducted from time to time also showed that while the increase in the number of private vehicles going through the junction is approximately “on the same lines” as the original projects, “there was a steeper and unexpected increase in heavy vehicles”.

This, the spokesperson said, can be linked to the “rapid economic growth of recent years when compared to previous periods”.