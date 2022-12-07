The Data Protection Commissioner has ordered Infrastructure Malta to tell independent election candidate Arnold Cassola why it had turned down his request to publish contracts related to the Marsa Junction project.

Cassola requested the information in the wake of reports in Times of Malta about claims of corruption, involving businessman Yorgen Fenech, among others.

In a statement, Cassola said that after dismissing his request for information, the roads agency failed to comply with a requirement of the Freedom of Information Act that it justify its refusal.

The Data Commissioner has now issued an 'enforcement notice' asking Infrastructure Malta to provide Cassola with the appropriate legal justifications for refusing his request.

Cassola has submitted private chat conversations and emails concerning the multi-million infrastructural project that were given to him anonymously to the police for investigation.