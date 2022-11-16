Infrastructure Malta has refused to release documents about its "dealings and role" in the Marsa Junction saga, Arnold Cassola said on Wednesday.

The independent candidate said that six weeks ago he filed a Freedom of Information request for copies of documents, such as tenders, direct orders and agreements that IM made with Robert Yildrim and his companies. He also asked for information on payments in favour of Yildrim.

On October 2, Times of Malta reported that evidence of potential corruption in a €40 million Marsa flyover contract had attracted the attention of EU anti-fraud prosecutors.

Phone data had revealed murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s background role as a middleman in the project, against the promise of €2 million in “success fees”, half of which were planned to be funnelled to a secret offshore company linked to 17 Black.

Ayhanlar, the Turkish contractor represented by Fenech who won the 2018 tender to build the flyover, was crippled by financial trouble just weeks into being awarded the contract.

Billionaire Robert Yildirim, whose global group runs the Malta Freeport Terminals, insinuated in an e-mail exchange with Fenech that “bribing” could have played a role in the Tumas magnate’s efforts to help Ayhanlar secure the contract.

On Wednesday, Cassola said he had also requested copies of any form of communication with minister Ian Borg and former IM CEO Fredrick Azzopardi linked to Ayhanlar difficulties in completing the project, and Yildrim's involvement in the project.

He also asked for a copy of the minutes of the meeting of IM's Board of Directors when the Marsa Project, the involvement of Aylanhar, Yildrim and Shining Star Infrastructure and Construction was discussed and also a copy of the resolution of the board of directors authorising the re-assignment of the tender to Shining Star Infrastructure and Construction.

"This request was done to shed light on the murkiness regarding the Marsa Junction deals.

"However, Infrastructure Malta has preferred to foster its culture of secrecy and hide essential information," Cassola said.

"IM is giving a blanket refusal to all my requests. Why all this secrecy? What is Infrastructure Malta trying to hide away from the Maltese people," he asked.

Separately, last Saturday, Cassola said he had presented the police commissioner with what he claimed was “first-hand evidence” of corruption in the Marsa project.

The evidence includes email and WhatsApp chat conversations between major players involved in the multi-million euro project, Times of Malta is informed.

Cassola had said at least two “well-known personalities” are involved.

But the following day, Azzopardi insisted he had nothing to hide. The former IM boss told Times of Malta the tendering process for the project preceded his appointment at the infrastructure agency and that the text messages referred to were related to invoicing.