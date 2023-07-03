All roads around the Luqa junction, Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection are now accessible in their permanent direction, the government said on Monday.

The Luqa junction project offers two uninterrupted lanes from l-Avjazzjoni Avenue towards Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road, two uninterrupted lanes from Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road towards L-Avjazzjoni Avenue, a continuous route from L-Avjazzjoni Avenue towards Qormi, a single lane flyover connecting San Tumas Road and Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road with l-Avjazzjoni Avenue, Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said the completed project will "further elevate Malta’s key infrastructure" and prepare the island "for present and future infrastructural challenges".

DOI/MTIP

IM will now focus on completing a new 60-metre tunnel at the Luqa/Qormi connection.

This cut-and-cover tunnel will ultimately link the westbound carriageway of Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road with the northbound carriageway of San Tumas Road, offering a direct and uninterrupted link from Santa Luċia/Marsa towards Luqa/Qormi.

IM will embellish the project with new trees and shrubs, developing a new recreational open space with easy pedestrian access from the centre of Luqa.

The Luqa junction project is an €11million investment to replace this locality’s principal roundabout with a multi-level junction facilitating quicker and safer connections between Qormi, Luqa, Santa Luċia, Marsa, Gudja, the airport and the Kirkop tunnels.

The project incorporates pathways, pedestrian crossings and a new segregated cycling and pedestrian path along Il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa Road.

Minister Aaron Farrugia and IM chief Ivan Falzon at the site on Monday. Photo: DOI/MTIP