At least nine people will be charged for breaking the law after their vehicles were inspected by Żejtun police officers and the Armed Forces of Malta between Friday and Saturday.

Photo: Malta Police Force

In a statement, the police said it carried out the inspections on vehicles that drove through Triq Għar Dalam, Birżebbuġa between 10.30pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

A 51-year-old man from Żurrieq was driving his Land Rover Freelander under the influence, while the windows of a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 22-year-old man from Pembroke had illegally tinted glass.

A 20-year-old Syrian who lives in Birżebbuġa was caught driving a Peugeot Partner without wearing a seatbelt.

Inspections on Triq l-Ewwel Titjira, Kirkop, traced drugs, probably cannabis, on a 23-year-old woman from Tarxien, who was riding an Opel Astra, and on a 19-year-old woman from Marsascala, also a passenger in another car: a Volkswagen Golf.

A 24-year-old Syrian was meanwhile stopped while driving a BMW 320D with unapproved tinted glass.

A 17-year-old Għaxaq passenger in a Suzuki Samurai was carrying drugs, probably cannabis, drug-related items and a penknife.

A 45-year-old man from Qormi was driving his Fiat Punto under the influence, while five shotgun cartridges were found in the Volkswagen Golf of a 29-year-old man from Kirkop.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The police added that the Ħamrun and Valletta district officers meanwhile carried out patrols in several shops, public gardens and streets.

They came across abandoned vehicles on Triq Belt il-Ħażna and Triq is-Sannat in Marsa.

The officers slapped the cars with a notification, urging the owners to remove the vehicles immediately.

Several illegally parking contraventions were also issued throughout the night.