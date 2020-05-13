Residents of apartment blocks in St Julian’s are furious after their gas supply was cut off without warning by state agency Infrastructure Malta.

People living in some of the blocks in the large Pendergardens development will have no gas for weeks because of the ongoing roadworks nearby.

Residents living in Block 16 and 17 told Times of Malta that the gas supply was cut off without warning.

“All of a sudden we have no warm water nor the possibility to cook as there is no gas,” an aggrieved resident said.

Infrastructure Malta confirmed the disruption but said it was necessary for the safety of workers upgrading the roundabout junction between Gort Street and Triq Sant’Andrijain Paceville.

Project works are taking place close to a large LPG tank

“Infrastructure Malta is rebuilding this junction in an improved design, with new footpaths, a new street lighting system and increased space for safer bus lay-bys, to enhance accessibility to pedestrians and bus passengers,” the spokesman said.

While insisting that all works were covered with a permit and of having consulted with “several entities and other stakeholders”, the agency said it opted to carry out the project at this particular time in view of the reduction in traffic caused by the virus pandemic.

The spokesman pointed out that some of the works were taking place close to a large roadside LPG tank supplying an adjacent apartment block.

As a safety precaution, the gas engineers responsible for the operation and maintenance of this system emptied the tank until the roadworks are completed, he said.

Infrastructure Malta said it was collaborating with all stakeholders involved, including the administrators of the affected building, to complete the project in the shortest time possible.

The situation would return to normal “within a few weeks” when this part of the road would be completed and engineers would be able to restore the gas, the agency said.