Żejtun Corinthians have reconfirmed two key players that helped the team to an historic promotion after awarding a new contract to Brazilian striker Robeiro and defender Christian Grech.

Last season’s Division One champions are looking to assemble a strong squad as they bid to establish themselves in the top-flight.

Robeiro was a central figure in Żejtun’s excellent season as the prolific striker managed to score 13 goals for the Corinthians who were crowned Division One champions.

On the other hand, Grech turned out to be a solid figure in the Corinthians defence during the 2019-20 season.

Despite his relative young age, Grech bodes of a lot of experience in top-flight football following spells at Pieta Hotspurs and Mosta, among others.