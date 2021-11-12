Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday attended the Paris Peace Forum and took part in an international conference on Libya hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The conference urged Tripoli to hold "free" and "credible" elections from December 24, when presidential polls are scheduled.

In a statement after the meeting in Paris, attended by heads of state, government and foreign ministers, they also threatened sanctions against so-called "spoilers" who sought to impede the smooth conduct of the polls, seen as essential to Libya's future.

"We stress the importance for all Libyan stakeholders to mobilise resolutely in favour of the organisation of free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and legislative elections on December 24, 2021," the statement said.

The holding of the elections on that date is seen by the UN as crucial for the chances of bringing in a new period of stability after years of turmoil.

Abela stressed the importance of the elections and that their results would be respected.

This, he said, should be a process led by Libyans to ensure its effectiveness.

He also said that the international community, particularly neighbouring states such as Malta, had a crucial role in the country’s peace and development process and their assistance should continue in future.